Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott stat projections; Time to panic?
Happy Fourth of July, Dallas Cowboys fans. To kick off the holiday, let's look at some of the latest news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is only a few weeks away!
Dak Prescott stat projections for yards, TDs, & INTs
If you haven't heard by now, Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and will be a free agent after the season if a long-term deal with Dallas is not reached.
Prescott will suit up with or without a deal, and we now know what the oddsmakers expect from the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up, thanks to The Cowboys Wire.
The over/unders were set for passing yards, touchdowns, and interceptions, and they are very interesting, to say the least.
Is it time come for Cowboys to worry about their stars?
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for training camp with plenty of questions hanging over the franchise. Because of the Jones family's wait-and-see approach, the team needs to figure out what direction to go with contract extensions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.
Lamb is expected to be a training camp holdout, while Prescott will hit the open market if a deal is not reached before the end of the season.
Parsons, meanwhile, has taken a more team-friendly, patient approach.
Each player is handling their contract situation differently, but the Cowboys need to act fast. So far, they have shown no urgency, so is it time to panic? Blogging the Boys takes a look.
