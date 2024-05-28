Cowboy Roundup: DeMarvion Overshown excited to make impact in 2024, Cowboys roster bubble
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off Week 2 of OTAs later this week, but first, let's take a look at some of the news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation after the long holiday weekend.
DeMarvion Overshown excited to make impact in 2024
DeMarvion Overshown is excited to make an impact as he returns and is looking forward to growing in Mike Zimmer's system.
The third-round pick in 2023 entered the NFL as a 220-pounder. He is heavier now, adding 12-13 pounds of lean mass and has a goal of opening the season at 233 or 234 pounds.- Pro Football Talk
“I feel so much more powerful. I’m so much stronger. I feel like I have gotten faster,” Overshown said, via Pro Football Talk. “I feel and look like a linebacker now. I can finally stop answering the question: Are you a safety or linebacker? I’m a linebacker that played safety. Don’t get it twisted. I got my frame and I’m ready to get out there. People ain’t seen me this big. They seen a little DeeMo. They haven’t seen the big DeeMo. People are going to be scared of this DeeMo.”
5 Cowboys on the roster bubble
From The Cowboys Wire:
Certain Cowboys players face a similar unfavorable position this summer. Health, controllability, cost, and/or patience threatens multiple players this season. It’s essentially put-up or shut-up time in Dallas and at least five players are facing what appears to be an uphill battle as they compete for roster spots in Dallas in 2024.- Cowboys Wire
Cowboys Quick Hits
Four teams identified as potential suitors for Dak Prescott... Dallas Cowboys top 4 breakout candidates in 2024... Cowboys' top five fantasy football players this season.