Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million After Alleged Dog Attack

Elliott's neighbor is reportedly seeking over $1 million in damages after she was allegedly attacked by one of the Cowboys player's dogs.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly being sued over another alleged dog attack, according to TMZ.

Elliott's DFW neighbor, a woman named Jennifer Gampper, is reportedly seeking over $1 million in damages after she was allegedly attacked by one of Elliott's dogs last May.

The incident occurred on May 21, and coincides with Elliott being issued citations after his dogs got loose. It is alleged that one of Elliott's dogs bit two people while it was loose, and that those two people required hospitalization for their injuries, which were non-life-threatening.

The lawsuit alleges that Elliott's dogs got loose while a landscaping company, which Gampper is also suing, was doing work in Elliott's yard. 

All three of Elliott's dogs reportedly escaped, and one allegedly bit Gampper, causing "severe and permanent injuries," according to TMZ.

This is not the first time that Elliott's dogs have been accused of biting another person. Elliott was also sued in 2020 after a pool cleaner claimed she was attacked by Elliott's pets.

The woman claimed that Elliott's Rottweiler was the first animal that bit her, but then that his two bulldogs also bit at her legs during the alleged attack. That woman was hospitalized and reportedly had surgery following the attack. That woman also claimed that her incident in the neighborhood was not the first time someone from the pool company was attacked by the Cowboys star's dogs.

Elliott is presently in Oxnard, California, preparing for the Cowboys season while at training camp.

READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Rams Big Camp Notebook

