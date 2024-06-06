Cowboy Roundup: Trevon Diggs 'in a good spot'; Cowboys lack of offseason spending is eye-opening
The Dallas Cowboys minicamp wraps up on Thursday. It will be our last time to see the team on the field until it returns for training camp in Oxnard, California.
Training camps across the league will begin in mid-to-late-July.
There will be plenty of time in the calendar for discussion, and you can guarantee a lot will center around contracts for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.
While we wait to see what the final talking points coming out of minicamp will be, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation that we may have missed.
Trevon Diggs 'in a good spot' in ACL recovery
Trevon Diggs continues to make progress as he rehabs an ACL which was torn early last season.
The goal is for Diggs to be ready to go by the start of the regular season, and he remains on track, but he could very well be on the PUP list for the start of training camp.
Diggs would seem to be a prime candidate for PUP to start camp, mostly because he can spend another couple of weeks continuing his rehab in camp as he will for the majority of these next six dead weeks before the July 23 start to camp. Expectations, though, have him ready for the season- Mickey Spagnola, DallasCowboys.com
"We'll respect the timeline . . . he's in a good spot," head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Cowboys lack of offseason spending highlighted by eye-opening stat
The Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in American sports, but they were the most frugal team in the NFL during free agency.
It's no surprise that the Cowboys' lack of spending in free agency landed them at the bottom of the league in terms of money spent, but just how much they were outspent by is eye-opening.
The Detroit Lions led all teams in spending, with $626.5 million spent toward the future.
On the flipside, here is a look at the bottom five teams, via Spotrac:
- Cleveland Browns: $172.4 million
- New Orleans Saints: $163.1 million
- Cincinnati Bengals: $153.0 million
- Los Angeles Chargers: $150.7 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $146.9 million
- Dallas Cowboys: $93.4 million
Dallas was the only team not to eclipse the $100 million mark. Maybe Jerry Jones and company have a grand plan of what to do with the money, but only time will tell.
