Cowboys Injury Update: Why Was Randy Gregory Sent Home?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Dallas Cowboys will exit Friday's 19-16 NFL preseason loss at Arizona with one "significant'' injury to a defensive lineman who played, and another bit of injury news regarding a D-lineman who didn't even show up.

Dallas comes away from this game listing five players with injuries, most notably a projected starter at defensive tackle in Neville Gallimore.

"I'd put it in the category of significant, but really until we got all the scans we won't diagnose it, so I don't have a timeline," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy of Gallimore, who left the game during its first series with what has been reported as being a hyperextension of his left arm.

The second-year defensive tackle is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday as the team returns home to Frisco.

Additionally, McCarthy revealed, starting defensive end Randy Gregory - who'd expressed a desire to play more snaps in this game than he did in last week's preseason-opening loss to the Steelers at Canton - was said straight home to DFW from Oxnard.

Why? McCarthy said he was one of players “put into an injury category'' as he has been dealing with what the Cowboys say is a minor foot issue. (Tight end Dalton Schultz, with a sprained ankle, was among the players also in this group.)

Additionally, in the game, second-year tight end Sean McKeon left with an ankle injury and veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe exited with a knee injury. Rookie linebacker Anthony Hines (elbow) and receiver Malik Turner (foot) also sustained injuries.

But along with the positive progress of QB Dak Prescott and his pregame workout, on the negative side, it is the loss of Gallimore that looms largest.

"You talk about players taking a second-year jump, he definitely illustrated that," said McCarthy, with a tone in his voice displaying serious concern. "He had a great offseason and was having a great camp, it was just unfortunate."