Cowboy Roundup: The Landry Mile; Dak Prescott owns the Giants
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we continue the final week of June.
The Landry Mile
To be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, you have to go through a grueling test.
The "Landry Mile" is a mile-long run in cleats that you have to finish in six minutes. Lineman get an additional 30 seconds to finish.
“I had never run a mile in my entire life. I failed miserably,” Ring of Honor running back Don Perkins said. “It’s been 50 years now, but I still remember walking and crawling most of the final two laps.”
Dak owns the Giants
The trailer for HBO's Hard Knocks shows that Dak Prescott owns the New York Giants, and they know it.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Fantasy Football sleepers: Under-the-radar tight ends from the NFC East... Ranking the NFC East offensive lines from worst to first... ESPN names two wideouts as Cowboys biggest minicamp surprise... Dallas Cowboys' Sam Williams has a Make-or-Break year in 2024... Dallas Cowboys 2024 fantasy football preview.