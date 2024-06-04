Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons miniseries announced, Tyler Smith on Larry Allen's impact
The Dallas Cowboys minicamp will get underway this week, and there is a lot for fans to get ready for.
From positional battles to contract talks, some important matters will play out that could drastically impact the team's ability to succeed this season.
While we wait for minicamp to get underway, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Micah Parsons 3-part miniseries coming
Micah Parsons' recent trip to Japan provided plenty of entertaining clips over the past month, and now we will get a closer look at the fun he and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had overseas.
Parsons was recently named the President of B/R Gridiron, and Bleacher Report announced that a three-part miniseries detailing the trip and their shenanigans will premiere this week.
Tyler Smith speaks on Larry Allen's "tough style"
Tyler Smith is now among the leaders of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. He wears No. 73, a number previously worn by Cowboys legend Larry Allen, who passed away on Sunday.
Smith spoke on Allen's "tough style" and carrying on the legacy of the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
“Obviously, just knowing Larry and everything he did and how great he was,” Smith said, according to the team's official website. “One of the best pulling guards to maybe ever play in the NFL. Not many people are doing people like that anymore.”
Cowboys Quick Hits
Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys legend, dies suddenly: Tributes pour in from fans... CeeDee Lamb's updated market value estimation will leave Jerry Jones speechless... Dallas Cowboys issue statement on Larry Allen's sudden death... Ranking the Dallas Cowboys' most important quarterbacks in franchise history... Justin Jefferson contract extension gives Cowboys framework for CeeDee Lamb... Dallas Cowboys 'all-in' on Dak Prescott extension, per report... Deuce Vaughn getting reps at new position during Cowboys' offseason workouts.