Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' most underrated player, former Cowboys looking for revenge in 2024, & more
It's time to kick off a new week, Dallas Cowboys fans. And this week, we'll get to see the 'Boys back on the field.
After rookie minicamp wrapped up earlier this month, the team had a week off. But it's back to work on Tuesday, with OTA offseason workouts set to get underway on Tuesday, May 21, with veterans joining the first-year players.
There will be plenty of chatter about the likely absence of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but it will give for younger receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy some opportunities. In fact, Tolbert and Brooks were recently photographed working out with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.
Let's take a look at some of the headlines and news making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we gear upfor the next few days.
Best former Cowboys who will face Dallas in 2024
A number of big playmakers who used to suit up in Big D will face the Cowboys in 2024.
Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper leads a trio of wide receivers who are no longer catching passes for Dak Prescott, and it doesn't stop there. There will also be a handful of defensive linemen looking to spoil the Cowboys' season.
The Landry Hat gave a quick rundown of the top former Cowboys looking for revenge in 2024.
Most underrated player on the Cowboys roster
Every year, the Cowboys have a breakout player, and defensive end Sam Williams should be a name to watch in 2024.
While most of the attention goes to Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and even 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, the team's 2022 second-round pick has shown some flashes of brilliance on the field.
Last season, Williams recorded 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Williams continued to flash potential in his second NFL season as a situational pass rusher for the Cowboys. He generated pressure on 14.1% of pass plays during the regular season, which ranked 36th among edge defenders in the NFL. His PFF pass-rushing grade also ranked 41st at the position in 2023.- Matthew Lenix, Blogging the Boys
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus has named Williams the team's most underrated player.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Here is a look at the Cowboys' OTA and mandatory minicamp schedule... The Cowboys offense has taken a nosedive in the offseason rankings... Dak Prescott and his girlfriend got matching tattoos to honor their newborn daughter... The Cowboys enter the season as co-favorites to win the NFC East... These four players could be on the roster bubble entering OTAs... Nearly 75 percent of Cowboys fans don't believe Prescott's extension will get done before the start of the season.