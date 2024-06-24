Cowboy Roundup: 3 rookies can make history; Offseason disappointments
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we kick off the final full week of June.
3 Cowboys rookies can make history
The Cowboys have had players from a plethora of schools throughout the franchise's history, and recently, there have been small school prospects added to the ranks.
This year, three Cowboys rookies can make history as the lone players from their schools to make the Cowboys roster.
Does Western Michigan, Southeast Missouri State, or Louisiana-Lafayette ring a bell?
Biggest Cowboys disappointment of offseason
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of questions surrounding the team's yonger players. Some of last year's top draft picks, Mazi Smith, Luke Schoonmaker, and DeMarvion Overshown, were absent from OTAs and have dealt with injuries.
Dallas needs to find production from its younger players, and the lack of impact the 2023 draft class has had is disappointing for a front office.
"By not being very active in improving their roster outside of the building, the Cowboys have put a major emphasis on their last few draft classes taking on much larger roles," Jon Machota of the New York Times wrote. "Not sure how there can be a lot of confidence in that happening as we sit here today."
Cowboys Quick Hits
