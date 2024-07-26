Cowboy Roundup: 53-man roster projection; Bubble player puts in extra work
Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially underway!
After a questionable press conference to get things started, the players took the field to give fans their first look at the 2024 squad in action. They return to the field twice on Friday, including an evening session that will serve as the team's Fan Night.
While we wait to see what Friday's practices will bring, let's take a look at some of the headlines from around Cowboys Nation.
Cowboys' 53-man roster projection
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the possible 53-man roster as the team kicks off training camp in Oxnard.
There are plenty of jobs and roster spots up for grabs, so it's going to be interesting to watch how all of it plays out.
Putting in the extra work
Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke is fighting for a roster spot in a loaded running back room.
With Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Nathaniel Peat competing for spots in what the Cowbos call a running back-by-committee, Luepke could find himself out of a job.
But, he is showing he is willing to go the extra mile by being the last man off of the field after practice. That is always a good look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
