Cowboys Roundup: Time to sign former DPOY; Projected starter on roster bubble?
As we wrap up a busy Fourth of July weekend, let's look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is just over two weeks away!
Could projected starter be on roster bubble?
As we gear up for training camp and roster battles, InsideTheStar.com speculated that a projected starter may not make the final 53-man roster.
The player? Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal with $1.625 million guaranteed during the offseason.
"As much as we love to see Elliott back in a Cowboys uniform, we must prepare for the chance that he is not on the roster for the Week 1 matchup in Cleveland," Mario Herrera Jr. wrote. "Elliott hasn't lost all of his burst, but poor run-blocking won't do him any favors. He's not as shifty as he used to be so run scheme will be important to his success."
Could Zeke really be on the outs?
3 reasons the Cowboys should re-sign CB Stephon Gilmore
The Dallas Cowboys could benefit from adding depth in the secondary, and one name that consistently pops up is former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore is still playing at a quality level, so the team would benefit from giving him another opportunity.
Blogging the Boys provided three reasons the Cowboys should re-sign Gilmore, and it makes perfect sense.
Cowboys Quick Hits
