Cowboy Roundup: The Star loses power in Dallas storms, Brandin Cooks ready to step up
The second week of Dallas Cowboys OTAs kicks off on Wednesday, after brutal storms crushed North Texas on Tuesday.
The storms knocked out power at The Star in Frisco, forcing the team to cancel any activities.
But today, everything will resume, and we're here with some of the latest news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Storms knock out power at The Star
Hopefully everyone stayed safe.
Brandin Cooks looking to step up in Year 2 in Dallas
Brandin Cooks is slated to be the Cowboys' WR2 this season, and he's ready to step up.
“Having a season under my belt with Dak, started slow that first half of the season but we picked it up. I think, overall as a team, we know what we have. Continue to focus on the task at hand and let everything else take care of itself.”- Brandin Cooks, DallasCowboys.com
Cowboys Quick Hits
