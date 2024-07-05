Cowboy Roundup: The Tony Romo 'what if'; Offense's secret weapon
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys fans. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed the holiday and isn't too hung over this Friday as we prepare for the weekend. In the meantime, let's look at some of the latest news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is only a few weeks away!
Some of the great 'what ifs' in Cowboys history
Blogging the Boys is looking back at some of the greatest "what if" moments in Dallas Cowboys history, and the first one centers around Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.
If Tony Romo wasn't injured during the 2016 preseason the same year that Prescott was drafted in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft, how would the Cowboys trajectory have been?
It's an interesting "what if" to examine.
Dallas Cowboys secret weapon
The Dallas Cowboys will take a running back-by-committee approach to start the 2024-25 season, with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn getting most of the attention.
However, it seems like Hunter Luepke always gets overlooked, but could he be the offense's secret weapon?
Cowboys Quick Hits
