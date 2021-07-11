'The Money Pit': Do Cowboys Top NFL In 'Most Overpaid Players'?

Does the rest of the NFL overrate and overpay some of the Cowboys stars? There is now evidence of that.

FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys overrate and overpay some of their stars? There is a valid argument to be made there.

Does the rest of the NFL overrate and overpay some of the Cowboys stars? There is now evidence of that as well.

Bleacher Report has compiled a list of every NFL team’s most overpaid player heading into 2021. One guy per team. And of course, the pinpointed Dallas guy is Ezekiel Elliott.

But as the guys at Blogging the Boys cleverly note, a bunch of other "Cowboys names'' dot the list as well.

How? Why?

Because as much as the Cowboys like to overpay some of their guys, the other NFL teams seem to be in the habit of picking up ex-Cowboys via free agency and overpaying them, too.

O-lineman Cameron Erving spent 2020 with the Cowboys but then signed a deal with the Panthers that guaranteed him $8 million - and then due to injury he appeared in just six games.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb was with the Cowboys in 2019, then jumped to Houston on a three-year deal worth $27 million, with $18 million of it guaranteed. He hasn't really helped them turn around the program.

And then there is Robert Quinn, the Bears nominee. Quinn got 11.5 sacks for Dallas in 2019 before Chicago chose to give him a five year, $70 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Quinn finished with just two sacks.

The lesson here? Maybe the best way for a player to put some shine back on his career is to spend a minute in the Dallas spotlight, after which time some other NFL team will see you in a new silver-and-blue light.

