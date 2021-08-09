Cowboys Trade Rumor on C.J. Henderson? Big Question: 'Does He Love Football?'

Before you invest in Cowboys trade rumors, you really need a look inside of Dallas personnel boss Will McClay's office.

OXNARD, Calif. - To understand what the Dallas Cowboys truly think about Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson and the much-rumored idea of a trade for him - you really need a look inside of Dallas personnel boss Will McClay's office. On the dry-erase board are scribbled what might be called his "Five Principles of Scouting.'' The one that stands out, and the one that applies here:

"DOES HE LOVE FOOTBALL?''

Henderson is just one year removed from going ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he can play. He's on his rookie deal, making his contract affordable. It just so happens that Dan Quinn, as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, liked him last year - and Quinn is now Dallas' defensive coordinator.

Oh, and he can play - with a pedigree even better than the Cowboys' collection of young recent draftees Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

READ MORE: How Many Super Bowls ... If, Jerry and Jimmy?

But sources in Jacksonville tell us that what new coach Urban Meyer and his staff have discovered is that the Florida product Henderson has "baggage.'' Ideally, the Jags and the player will work together to fix that. At the same time, if a handsome offer comes across their desk - a premium pick? - they will listen.

Henderson's prospective new team might better fit his personality. And again, the finances are attractive: Of his $20 million contract, only $7.43 million is left, spread over three years.

But ... "DOES HE LOVE FOOTBALL?'' It's a fundamental Cowboys question. We believe they have formulated their answer.

READ MORE: Cowboys in Canton: Who's Next For The Hall of Fame?