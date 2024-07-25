Cowboy Roundup: Tyler Guyton strategy; what does the future hold?
The first day of Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially here!
After weeks of nonstop chatter about the team's contract situations and will he or won't he show up discussion, we'll get to see the players taking the field.
While we wait for the first practice of camp, let's check out some of the headlines from around the web that we may have missed.
What does the future hold for Dallas?
There are conflicting views on how the Dallas Cowboys will perform this season, but we will be one step closer to seeing how the team works together with training camp kicking off.
Blogging The Boys took a look at how the Cowboys are not viewed to have all too bright of a future relative to most NFL teams.
Alleged Tyler Guyton strategy under intense scrutiny
Tyler Guyton is not expected to start at left tackle for the Cowboys' first practice. It's a move that has been criticized with the decision taking valuable reps away from the rookie first-rounder.
TheCowboysWire has a look at some of the negative reaction.
Cowboys Quick Hits
