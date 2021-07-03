Cowboys vs. Washington: Which Roster Does PFF Think Is Better?

One of the reasons to rank the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Washington, and 24 other teams, is the return of their quarterback, Dak Prescott.

FRISCO - It's the most prolific time of the year for rankings and lists. As we look for talking points before NFL training camps kick off we need look no farther than our friends at PFF to continue the rivalry that is the Dallas Cowboys vs. Football Team.

Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey ranked the rosters of each NFL squad. Linsey has Ron Rivera's club ranked 12th, one year from winning the NFC East. But that NFC East title and their elite defense did not place them above some non-playoff teams, including the division rival Cowboys, who show at No. 8.

READ MORE: Manziel, Cowboys & CEO Advice To Athletes In The NIL 'Wild West'

It's no secret that WFT's strength is their defense, led by Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

The weaknesses are a little broader. Linsey thinks the decision to release Morgan Moses at tackle creates a hole on the offensive line and says Cornelius Lucas and second-round rookie Samuel Cosmi are the top candidates to replace Moses.

Lindsey also references the quarterback position as the biggest question mark for Washington, as journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick takes over under center and has a chance to improve the downfield element of the team's offense.

One stand-out reason for ranking the Cowboys ahead of Washington and 24 other teams, is because of the return of their quarterback. Prescott will continue where he left off before the 2020 injury and improve on the Cowboys' passing game. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup look to take advantage of Prescott's return as they'll lead what's expected to be one of the NFL's most dangerous passing attacks.

LISTEN: Cowboys Camp: How Will We Know If This Is A Playoff Team?

And regarding Dallas' weaknesses? Per Linsey, the Cowboys' secondary could remain an issue as they are depending on young players fresh from the draft to make a difference. When it comes to the defense, Linsey says Randy Gregory can build off his 2020 season as an anchor on Dallas' defensive line.

Who are the top-3 rosters in the NFL according to Linsey? Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1, the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2, and the Cleveland Browns at No. 3. The Baltimore Ravens show at No. 5 just behind the Buffalo Bills at No. 4. As for the other two NFC East teams, the Giants were ranked 19th and the Eagles 29th.

Rankings mean absolutely nothing, so it will be interesting to see whether these hold up when play starts. Washington and the Cowboys don't see each other until December when they play twice in one month ... which the two chances to prove that the game isn't played on paper.

CONTINUE READING: Micah Is Fine - But Did Jerry's Cowboys Have 2 Draft Boards?