Dallas Cowboys odds to win NFC Championship still give some home
Dallas Cowboys Nation has been gloomy throughout the week, from the embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions to Jerry Jones going nuclear on the local media.
While everyone is feeling down, it's not quite time to go into a full panic mode.
The Cowboys sit at 3-3 on the season, just one game back from first place in the NFC East.
MORE: Lions star shares simple plan that embarrassed Cowboys offense
The running game, lack of dynamic receiving game outside of CeeDee Lamb, and inconsistency on defense is obviously cause for concern, but the team remains in the mix.
Entering the weekend, the latest NFC Championship odds were released showing the season isn't a total loss.
The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the conference, followed by the Detroit Lions. However, the Lions could close the gap with a little winning streak after the bye.
It's easy to understand where Cowboys Nation has such little faith in Jerry Jones to do the right thing and provide some roster help, but the season is not yet a total loss.
The Cowboys return to action on on Sunday, October 27, with a tough primetime matchup against the conference favorite 49ers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?
Unbelievable stats prove the Cowboys D was being carried by Dan Quinn
Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round
Cowboys fans' dream of Bill Belichick becoming HC may already be shattered