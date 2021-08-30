From NFL to 'Survivor': Former Cowboys Player to Appear on TV Show

Danny McCray played five seasons with the Cowboys and will now play in the 41st season of 'Survivor.'

As the hit CBS show "Survivor" premieres September 22, Dallas Cowboys fans might recognize one of the contestants.

Danny McCray, a defensive back who played primarily on special teams, is one of 18 people competing on the 41st season of the TV show.

In the show, players have to outwit, outplay and outlast through a series of challenges while living on an island and avoid being voted off by their competitors, while the last one standing wins $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

McCray was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and played four seasons with the Cowboys, leading the team in special-teams tackles in each of his first two seasons.

His role increased in 2012 as he was named a team captain and he started 10 games at safety after Barry Church tore his Achilles.

McCray signed with the Chicago Bears in 2014 before returning to the Cowboys for his final NFL season in 2015.

Since retiring from the NFL, McCray went on to earn an MBA at Indiana University and currently works as a Youth Camps Manager for the Cowboys according to his LinkedIn profile.

This is not the first time a former Cowboy has participated on the show. Former Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom competed on the show in 2005. Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson appeared on the program in 2010. Offensive tackle Steve Wright was seen on the subsequent season in 2011, while cornerback (and teammate of McCray's) Alan Ball participated in 2017.

You can catch McCray on "Survivor" when it premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

