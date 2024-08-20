Should Dallas Cowboys dip back into NFL free agency for DL help?
The Dallas Cowboys have turned to NFL free agency a handful of times during to bolster the team's defensive line depth, but there are still some questions about whether they should add more bodies before the start of the regular season.
With additions like Jordan Phillips, Carl Lawson, and Al-Quadin Muhammad among the names they have added, there is still an intriguing option available.
Enter former Minnesota VIkings star Linval Joseph.
MORE: Cowboys linked to former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece
Joseph played defensive tackle under Zimmer for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl nods and establishing himself as one of the top run-stuffers in the league.
While Mazi Smith has had a solid training camp and preseason, the Cowboys wouldn't be wise to put all their eggs in his basket. And, behind the former first-round pick, are seventh-round pick Justin Rogers and undrafted free agent Denzel Daxon.
With final cuts approaching, the Cowboys would be wise to bring in Joseph for a look, especially after new signee Jordan Phillips revealed he will be playing 3-tech in Dallas and not at 1-tech, where Mazi Smith is the expected starter.
But, we've seen the Cowboys' bargain approach to contract signings and the lack of urgency from the office, so Joseph could end up as just another big "what if."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Tyler Guyton
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Cooper Beebe
He said what? Tiki Barber makes outrageous Daniel Jones-Dak Prescott take
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children