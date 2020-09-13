SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys NFL Injury & Inactives Update For Rams

Mike Fisher

The news kept getting better for the Dallas Cowboys on the injury front over the course of the lead-up to Week 1 Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams, with coach Mike McCarthy announcing before the Thursday morning practice at The Star in Frisco that defensive backs Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods and receiver Amari Cooper are "full capacity'' for the season opener.

"They've had a good weekend of rehab," McCarthy.

They had a good week of practice, too, so Woods (groin) and Awuzie (knee) are good to go. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury, so he's inactive for tonight, joining QB Ben DiNucci, tight end Sean McKeon, guard Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford and safety Reggie Robinson.

Also, among the 48 players will be active is Brandon Carr. His rather astounding boomerang-back to the Cowboys story is below.

READ MORE: Cowboys Move DB Brandon Carr Off Practice Squad To Roster

READ MORE: Difference Between Mahomes & Dak 'Is A Super Bowl' - Stephen

READ MORE: Cowboys at Rams GAMEDAY - McCarthy's First Test

Dallas will obviously start Woods at safety. The smart bet at the other corner opposite Anthony Brown? It's something to watch as rookie second-rounder Trevon Diggs is the step-up guy at cornerback in competition with Awuzie.

Also worth noting: newcomer vet Daryl Worley, a full-time starter during his time with the Raiders, should play the slot-corner spot against a Rams team that figures to push Dallas into its Nickel defense often.

The above inactive list means that receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) is ready to play, as the coach said in proclaiming him "full capacity'' in his readiness, despite a summer of restricted participation.

Dallas will of course be missing its trio of IR players, including right tackle La'el Collins. We asked McCarthy about the "plan'' there and he said vet newcomer Cam Erving will be the starter in that spot. We wonder if youngsters Terence Steele and Brandon Knight might've also been in competition there ... and Erving handling tonight is a key to this game.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Picking Cowboys Over Rams Among NFL 'Best Bets'?

Is Picking The Dallas Cowboys Over The Rams Among The Week 1 NFL 'Best Bets'?

Mike Fisher

by

Standoner

Cowboys at Rams: What Aikman Thinks of 'Dak & Mac'

Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 1 at Rams: What Troy Aikman Thinks of 'Dak & Mac'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Romo Polarization and Rams Preview

Our Top 60 Cowboys elicited one 'polarizing' response about Tony Romo and let's get you ready for Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams Sunday Night

Matthew Postins

Difference Between Patrick Mahomes & Dak Prescott 'Is A Super Bowl,' Says Dallas Cowboys Exec Stephen Jones

The Difference Between Patrick Mahomes & Dak Prescott 'Is A Super Bowl,' Says Dallas Cowboys Exec Stephen Jones

Mike Fisher

Randy Gregory Has A New Cowboys Contract - The 200,000 Reasons Why

Randy Gregory Has A New Dallas Cowboys Contract - And Here Are The 200,000 Reasons Why

Mike Fisher

Cowboys At Rams GAMEDAY: McCarthy's First Test

Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams GAMEDAY: NFL Opener Is McCarthy's First Test

BriAmaranthus

Sources Re Air Quality: Dallas Cowboys Plan To 'Stay & Play' In LA vs. Rams

NFL Sources Re Air Quality: Dallas Cowboys Plan To 'Stay & Play' In LA Tonight In Season-Opener vs. Rams

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Move DB Brandon Carr Off Practice Squad To 55-Man Roster For Rams Game

Dallas Cowboys Move DB Brandon Carr Off Practice Squad To 55-Man Roster For Rams Game

Mike Fisher

Fire-Related Health Concerns: Could NFL Postpone Or Move Cowboys At Rams?

Health Concerns Are Being Raised As The NFL Is Monitoring Fire-Related Air Quality For The Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams Week 1 Sunday Night Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, 1 Thru 5: Staubach, Lilly and Emmitt

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 1-5

Matthew Postins