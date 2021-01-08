Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Surtain at No. 10

Cowboys Mock Draft Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Cowboys Mock Drafts from all over the internet, including the ones we do here at CowboysSI.com

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 10 pick in the April NFL Draft ... and we've got your Cowboys Mock Draft Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Cowboys Mock Drafts from all over the internet, including the ones we do here at CowboysSI.com ...

Jan. 7 SURTAIN: CBSSports.com’s Chris Trapasso filed a one-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft and had the Dallas Cowboys taking Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 10 pick overall.

CBSSports.com ranks Surtain as the No. 13 prospect overall and the No. 2 prospect at his position, and Trapasso writes that Surtain dropping to No. 10 would be ‘music to the ears’ of the Cowboys and that Surtain is the ‘most advanced outside press cornerback in the draft.’

The Cowboys certainly have a need at corner, with four impending free agents and second-round pick Trevon Diggs — also of Alabama — returning as one of the starters in 2021.

Trapasso had Jacksonville taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 and the New York Jets taking Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields No. 2.

Jan. 6 O-LINEMAN?: FoxSports.com’s Jason McIntyre filed an updated 2021 NFL Mock Draft and selected Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater.

Slater (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) is an offensive tackle and is starting to push Oregon’s Penei Sewell as the No. 1 offensive tackle off the board in April’s draft.

Slater has Texas roots, as he’s from Sugar Land and played his high school football at Clements High School.

McIntyre wrote that a ‘beaten-up OL has hindered the run game.’ The Cowboys do expect to get all of their injured offensive linemen back for 2021 — Tyron Smith, La’el Collins and Zack Martin among them — but Smith is pushing 30 years old and has missed at least three games each of the past five seasons.

Jan. 5 HORN IN: ProFootballNetwork.com’s Nick Farabaugh published a four-round mock draft shortly after the Dallas Cowboys had clinched the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he had the Cowboys taking South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Farabaugh called Horn a “true junkyard dog,” citing the Gamecocks’ aggressiveness and skilled play for three seasons in Columbia, South Carolina. Farabaugh had the Cowboys taking Horn after the Broncos took Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley at No. 9. Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, a popular mock draft target of the Cowboys, fell to No. 12 and San Francisco.

TheDraftNetwork.com’s Kyle Crabbs attached Horn to the Cowboys at No. 11 a couple of weeks ago, when it appeared they might end up selecting No. 11. Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.

Horn played most of 2020, but opted out of the rest of the season in mid-November when South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was fired.

Farabaugh’s mock was a four-round mock, so he had selections for the Cowboys in the next three rounds. In the second round he had the Cowboys taking USC interior defensive lineman Jay Tufele at No. 44 overall. In the third round he had the Cowboys taking Pitt safety Paris Ford at No. 75 overall. And, in the fourth round, he had the Cowboys taking Oregon State edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr. at No. 106 overall.

His mock draft didn’t include compensatory picks, and the Cowboys are expected to have some compensatory picks in this draft, perhaps as early as the third round.