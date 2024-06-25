Cowboy Roundup: NFL MVP dark horses; 90-man roster
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we continue the final week of June.
NFL MVP Darkhorses
Micah Parsons has a new contract on his mind, and could end up being the highest-paid player in NFL history, but for now, NFL MVP is in his grasps.
"He's the longest of long shots, because the last time a defensive player won MVP it was 1986, nearly 40 years ago, and the one to do it was Lawrence Taylor, merely the greatest defensive player in history. That's a pretty high bar to reach, and Parsons is much more likely to secure a Defensive Player of the Year award," Judy Battista of NFL.com wrote.
"But Parsons is also a star, a disruptive and productive game wrecker on the league's most high-profile team. In 2023, he had 14 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. The X-factor for Parsons is how new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer deploys him -- if he sets Parsons loose, and the Cowboys are a dominant team, we'll hear Parsons' name a lot, and that should at least include a few mentions as an MVP-level player."
Cowboys 90-man 2024 offseason roster
The Cowboys Wire lists the entire Cowboys 90-man offseason roster, including jersey numbers, ahead of training camp.
Cowboys Quick Hits
