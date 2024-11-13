Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff changes officially on life support, per ESPN
It has been a rough season for Dallas Cowboys Nation and there are little signs of improving.
In fact, according to the latest NFL Playoff chances from ESPN, the Cowboys should turn their attention to the offseason.
The Cowboys have fallen below the New Orleans Saints and joined the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants with a less than one percent chance to reach the postseason.
Deion Sanders comments on Dallas Cowboys head coaching speculation
Dallas checks in below one percent in every category on the list.
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have the best chance to reach the postseason at 99 percent and 95 percent, respectively.
With a lot of turnover expected in the offseason, it could be a rough offseason for America's Team as they try to figure out where everything went wrong.
