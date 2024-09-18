Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff odds after Week 2 of 2024 season
By now, we all know what happened to the Dallas Cowboys when they faced the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The good news is we still have plenty of time remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season.
Dallas sits at 1-1 going into Week 3, so there is no reason to panic.
In fact, the team's chances to make the NFL Playoffs reflect the fact that everyone should pump the brakes on saying the team is doomed.
MORE: Cowboys land in NFL TV viewership top 3 through two weeks
According to PlayoffSatus.com, the Cowboys have a 47 percent chance to reach the postseason after two weeks.
The odds are the best in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders at 45 percent, Philadelphia Eagles at 43 percent, and New York Giants at 18 percent.
The Cowboys have the 10th-best chance of making the odds in the entire league. The Houston Texans have the best chances at 77 percent.
So, strap up, and keep the hope alive.
The Cowboys have an opportunity to bounce back from the embarrassing loss when they face reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, September 22.
