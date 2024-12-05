Cowboy Roundup: Team's playoff scenarios, Brandon Aubrey adds new gig
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time for another week of NFL action to officially kick off with the NFC North ringing in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.
It's a showdown between the Green Bay Packers, who started the string of embarrassing home losses at AT&T Stadium for Dallas, and the Detroit Lions, who walloped the Cowboys earlier in the year.
So, let's just hope for an entertaining game while the Cowboys continue to gear up for their primetime showdown on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
Dallas Cowboys playoff scenarios
The Dallas Cowboys are on a two-game winning streak and have kept their NFL Playoff hopes alive, with a slight 4.4 percent chance of finding their way into the postseason.
It's a longshot, but Pro Football Network takes a look at the team's playoff scenarios and what they will have to do keep the season going.
Brandon Aubrey announces new children's book
New father Brandon Aubrey announced that he will add "author" to his lengthy resume with his children's book One Dream in Front of the Other! available now for pre-order. The book will ship in March.
The first 1,000 pre-orders will be autographed by Aubrey, according to DallasCowboys.com.
