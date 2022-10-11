Cowboys 'Downright Dangerous': NFL Power Rankings

FRISCO - After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The Dallas Cowboys, no strangers to headlines, have pushed through the adversity of losing their starting quarterback Dak Prescott and responded with four straight wins.

Their surprising streak bodes well for the postseason: When the Cowboys start a season with a record of 4-1, they - almost - always make the NFL playoffs. To the tune of 92 percent, that is.

Where do the Cowboys stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Power Rankings? After upsetting the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10, Dallas is inside the Top 10 at No. 7.

Says SI:

The Cowboys are surfing right now with Cooper Rush, meaning they’re handling the waves of a season. When Dak Prescott returns, they’ll be downright dangerous, assuming they can continue to attack the passer and play efficient offense.

Dallas has a prime-time date with the NFC East division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. As 5.5-point underdogs, the Cowboys have a chance to shock the NFL's lone undefeated team and take control of the division.

Prescott is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon as this Sunday in Philadelphia. Prescott is calling himself “day-to-day” in the wake of Sunday’s win at the Rams - a game in which Rush played nearly error-free but completed only 10 passes for 102 yards - and is claiming that he can now grip the football, a key step toward him practicing for a full week and then reclaiming his top spot.

“We’re the Cowboys. People always have something to say about us. F'em," Running back Ezekiel Elliott said on the so-called quarterback controversy between Prescott and Rush. "All we care about is what’s in this locker room, what’s in this building.”

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!