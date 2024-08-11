What to expect from Cowboys rookies in preseason opener vs. Rams?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off their 2024 preseason campaign against the Los Angeles Rams, and all eyes will be on the rookie class looking to make a strong first impression.
With several key positions up for grabs, these young players have a golden opportunity to showcase their skills and potential.
Here is what to expect ahead of Sunday's preseason opener.
Offensive Line in the Spotlight
The Cowboys made significant investments in their offensive line during the draft, choosing Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe with two of their first three picks.
Both players are anticipated to have substantial playing time against the Rams. Guyton will likely play at left tackle, while Beebe will be vying for the starting center position.
All eyes will be on how quickly these rookies can gel with the rest of the offensive line and create a cohesive unit. Their ability to protect the quarterback and open holes in the running game will be critical in determining their roles going forward.
Spotlight on Ryan Flournoy
Keep an eye on Ryan Flournoy, the Cowboys' rookie wide receiver who has made plenty of noise during training camp, as he makes his debut against the Rams.
Flournoy's crisp route-running and reliable hands could make him a valuable target in the preseason opener. See how he creates separation against the Rams' secondary and battles for catches in traffic. This game offers a first look at Flournoy's potential to contribute to the Cowboys' passing game in the 2024 season.
Pass Rush Looks to Make an Impact
On the defensive side of the ball, all eyes will be on Marshawn Kneeland, the Cowboys' second-round draft pick and highly-touted edge rusher.
The preseason opener against the Rams provides the perfect stage for Kneeland to showcase the skills that made him a coveted prospect. Fans and coaches alike will be eager to see how his explosiveness and power translate to the NFL level.
He'll likely be matched up against the Rams' backup offensive tackles, offering a chance to test his repertoire of pass-rushing moves and demonstrate his ability to disrupt the quarterback's rhythm. Keep an eye on Kneeland's first step, his bend around the edge, and his relentless pursuit of the ball carrier.
The Cowboys are counting on the second-round rookie even more following the season-ending injury to veteran Sam Williams to provide a much-needed boost to their pass rush, and the preseason opener is the first chance to prove that the former Western Michigan Bronco is up to the task.
Secondary Play Under the Microscope
Rookie cornerback Caelen Carson is expected to see plenty of action against the Rams. This will be a valuable opportunity for Carson to showcase his coverage skills and compete for a spot in the Cowboys' secondary rotation.
Expect Carson to be tested early and often by the Rams' receivers. His ability to stay with his man, make plays on the ball, and tackle in the open field will be closely evaluated by the coaching staff.
Overall Expectations
The Cowboys' 2024 rookie class carries high expectations. The preseason opener is the first opportunity for these players to demonstrate their skills and potential in a live game setting.
While individual performances will be important, the coaching staff will primarily be looking for growth, effort, and the ability to translate practice performance to the field.
The preseason opener against the Rams will offer a glimpse into the future and how these rookies might contribute to the Cowboys' 2024 season.