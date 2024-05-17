Dallas Cowboys share behind-the-scenes look at schedule release video
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most epic 2024 NFL schedule release videos in the league, and now we are getting a close look at how it all came to fruition.
Dallas shared a behind-the-scenes video of how everything came together on YouTube.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, star quarterback Dak Prescott, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, music sensation and superfan Post Malone, and other Cowboys fans made everything come to life.
Because the Cowboys went out of their way to catch rival opponents' biggest fans off guard for the video, there were some hilarious and unexpected moments that were captured on video.
It was all worth it, because as we've seen, the final result was an overwhelming success.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.