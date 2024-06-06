Dallas Cowboys NFL season countdown: Best player to wear No. 91
We are just 91 days from seeing the Dallas Cowboys kickoff the 2024 regular season against the Cleveland Browns. To some, that may feel like it is coming quickly; however, for others, it seems like a lifetime of watching. So, what can we do to help the days run quicker? The most straightforward answer is to look back at the greatest Cowboys to ever put on the shoulder pads. Since we're 91 days from kickoff, let's take a look at the greatest player to ever wear the #91 in Dallas.
L.P. Ladouceur - LS 2005-2020
No play has put on the #91 uniform and garnered more respect from the Cowboys fans than L.P. Ladouceur. Ladoucer holds the record for most NFL games played for a player born in Canada, as well as the most consecutive games played by a long snapper. The California graduate started his career in Dallas in 2005 and ended up calling it a career in 2020. For those keeping score, Ladouceur played in Dallas during four different U.S. presidencies.
A career that has spanned from playing with Drew Bledsoe, Tony Romo, and Dak Prescott, Ladouceur saw a lot of things in his tenure with the Cowboys. While postseason success may be the only thing missing from such a long career, Ladouceur made a lasting impression with the biggest fanbase in the entire NFL.