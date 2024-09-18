Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys land in NFL TV viewership top 3 through two weeks

The Dallas Cowboys are "America's Team" whether people want to admit it or not, and it's constantly reflected in NFL TV viewership.

Josh Sanchez

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Dallas Cowboys are America's Team.

Each and every year, the Cowboys are near the top of the NFL viewership charts and this season is now different.

Through the first two weeks of the season, which featured games against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys have already secured one of the league's top three most-viewed games.

MORE: NFL Week 3 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team

According to Nielson and first-party streaming ratings, the team's season-opener against the Cleveland Browns has been the third most-watched game of the season to date.

The game racked in 23.9 million viewers.

Luckily, not nearly as many people tuned in to watch the team's disastrous performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have the top two most-viewed games of the season to date, which included the NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and an AFC Championship rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?

3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup

Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones

Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News