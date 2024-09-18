Dallas Cowboys land in NFL TV viewership top 3 through two weeks
Love 'em or hate 'em, the Dallas Cowboys are America's Team.
Each and every year, the Cowboys are near the top of the NFL viewership charts and this season is now different.
Through the first two weeks of the season, which featured games against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys have already secured one of the league's top three most-viewed games.
MORE: NFL Week 3 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
According to Nielson and first-party streaming ratings, the team's season-opener against the Cleveland Browns has been the third most-watched game of the season to date.
The game racked in 23.9 million viewers.
Luckily, not nearly as many people tuned in to watch the team's disastrous performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have the top two most-viewed games of the season to date, which included the NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and an AFC Championship rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend