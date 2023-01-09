Cowboys No. 1 Playoff Concern at Bucs: ‘Everything!’ Coach Says

"Everything concerns you when you play the Cowboys," Bucs coach Todd Bowles says - and as the playoffs approach, some Dallas observers sort of agree.

FRISCO - It's the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - "America's Team'' vs. "America's GOAT,'' if you will ... and one coach is expressing great concern about the "Monday Night Football'' Wild Card playoff matchup to open the NFL playoffs.

"Everything concerns you,'' the head coach said, "when you play the Cowboys.''

The cynical Cowboys watcher might guess that the head coach in question is Mike McCarthy, whose team is coming off a stumble-bum effort to close the regular season, a listless 26-6 loss at Washington that still leaves Dallas at 12-5 ...

But with "concerns.''

But no, it's actually Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles who was asked about playing the Cowboys, and who offered a blanket answer.

It is true that on paper, the Cowboys - who are favored by three points in this rematch from Week 1, when Dak Prescott was hurt in a game Tampa won 19-3 - have the sort of weaponry that can keep an opposing coach up late at night.

And it's also true that while Cowboys observers wonder about Dallas' relative inconsistencies, Bowles' team has been much the same while forging a modest 8-9 record.

That's right; Tampa Bay won the NFC South with a losing record.

So maybe the Bucs are justified in their "concern'' about the Cowboys ... or maybe Cowboys Nation is justified in its "concern'' for different reasons.

Kickoff for this game will be at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday ... at which time all the "concerns'' will truly reveal themselves.

