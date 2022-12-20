Noah Brown Opens Up: Cowboys' WR 'No Excuse' Details on Game-Losing Mistake

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown is taking full responsibility for the game-ending pick-six against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"What happened?"

It has been the question since the Dallas Cowboys lost shockingly to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 40-34 overtime loss culminated with another Dak Prescott interception which was returned for a game-ending touchdown.

But...

Despite all the noise regarding Prescott's high interception percentage, the pick-six wasn't his fault.

As observant fans know, the football hit Cowboys receiver Noah Brown in the hands, before bouncing up and into the grasp of Jaguars cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins.

Brown declined to speak about the play amid the emotion of the Sunday postgame locker room. But he's visiting with the media on Tuesday at The Star.

"I think I misjudged it a little bit," Brown said. I didn't see the ball come out of Dak's hand, which is completely normal ... By the time I saw it wasn't really where I could reach out for it. ...

"It hit off my hand and hit my arm and bounced out. It's a play 10 times out of 10 I expect myself to make, and I have to make.

"There's no excuse."

A rough ending for Brown, who was having as fine day prior to the pick-six. Brown caught six of his nine targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

The 10-4 Cowboys will have Dak "keep firing'' and can't dwell on the loss to the Jaguars for too long as they prepare for a high-profile game against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

