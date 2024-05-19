Dallas Cowboys enter season as co-favorites to win NFC East
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL season, tied for the 12th most difficult schedule in the league. Dallas will start the year with seven 2023 playoff teams over the season's first ten games.
It will be a tough stretch immediately out of the gate for the Cowboys but it could prove beneficial down the line with three of the team's final five games at home.
Elsewhere around the NFC East, the division rival New York Giants (.516) have the sixth most challenging schedule in the league, the Washington Commanders (.502) are tied at 16th, and the Philadelphia Eagles (.491) have the easiest schedule in the division.
Of course, you still have to play the games. And when it is all said and done, the oddsmakers believe the Cowboys have a great chance at winning the NFC East title.
Dallas is a co-favorite to bring win the division (+130) along with the Philadelphia Eagles.
DraftKings provided the early odds for the division.
NFC East Division Odds
Team
Odds
Dallas Cowboys
+130
Philadelphia Eagles
+130
Washington Commanders
+750
New York Giants
+1000
If it is a tight race in the NFC East, it could all come down to a Week 17 meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Of course, the Cowboys will have to survive the season's early tests to remain in contention for the division title and a playoff berth.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.