Cowboys offense is even worse than imagined in this key statistic
The Dallas Cowboys offense is even worse than many realize.
Dallas ranks second-worst in the league at creating explosive plays and is the worst in the league when it comes to generating big plays in the running game.
The Cowboys have only four rushing attempts that have gone over 10 yards, and what's most concerning is three of those have come from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Amari Cooper trade becoming more viable option
Dallas is also in the middle of the pack in getting chunk yardage in the passing game, with CeeDee Lamb accounting for a significant portion of the team's 11 catches of over 20 yards.
There isn’t an excuse for the lack of big plays from the rest of the Cowboys' offense. If anyone should have an excuse, it’s Lamb, who missed the majority of the offseason training to sort out his contract.
Part of the issue can be attributed to playcalling, but the Cowboys also lack great athletes outside of Lamb and Jake Ferguson who can create something out of nothing and serve as a spark plug when the opposing teams' defensive focus is stopping Ferguson and Lamb.
Now that one month of the season is in the books, hopefully someone step up and emerge into the explosive playmaker the unit desperately needs.
