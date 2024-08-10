Cowboys offense has one major concern to correct before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and felt good about their work. The final scrimmage saw several players stand out including Caelen Carson, who might be their biggest steal in the draft this year.
Their run game impressed as well thanks to the offensive line opening up massing holes.
However, the Cowboys need to clean up one area of concern on offense before Week 1. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams' pass rush had its way with the Cowboys' offensive tackles.
This shouldn't be a huge surprise at this point. The Cowboys tackles are a work in progress after Tyron Smith left in free agency.
MORE: Trey Lance talks excitement for Cowboys' NFL preseason opener
Tyler Guyton has taken his spot but is still learning the ropes as a rookie. On the right side, Terence Steele is coming off his worst season as a pro. There are hopes he will improve but his torn ACL from 2022 seemed to slow him down quite a bit last year.
Still, there's no reason to panic. There's plenty of time to work out the kinks, which is what these practices are for. Once the season starts, however, the Cowboys face a gauntlet of top-tier pass-rushers. So getting it worked out will be of the utmost importance.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Start Your Engines: 7 players to watch in Sunday's NFL preseason opener
Talk Yo Sh**: Dez Bryant fires off on leadership within Cowboys organization
Step Up Or Step Out: Which Cowboys wide receiver will be the odd man out?
Why Not? Micah Parsons at running back is so crazy we’d love to see it
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart