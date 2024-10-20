Cowboy Country: Offensive changes that must be made; Dak homecoming
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's weird to wake up on NFL Sunday without waiting for the Cowboys to take us on a rollercoaster, but there is still plenty of action to take in throughout the day.
There are teams whose wins and losses could help the Cowboys moving forward and potential trade targets who could emerge if Jerry Jones wises up and decides the team actually is "all-in" for the 2024-25 season.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds that Cowboys fans should be paying attention to.
Offensive changes that must be made
The Dallas Cowboys need to take full advantage of the bye week and refocus for the final two-thirds of the season. One way to do that is to make necessary changes to provide a spark, and everyone knows the offense needs it.
Blogging the Boys pinpointed two major changes that should be made on offense to turn things around coming out of the bye.
Dak Homecoming
What a weekend for Dak Prescott. Not only did he get engaged, he was an honorary guest at his alma mater Mississippi State and seemed to be having the time of his life.
Cowboys Quick Hits
