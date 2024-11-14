Cowboys' offensive inefficiency haunts Mike McCarthy's legacy
The Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a season of offensive struggles, while also marking the worst start in head coach Mike McCarthy's 18-year head coaching career.
With an average of 19.7 points per game, ranking 22nd, the team's offensive efficiency remains a major concern.
Despite McCarthy's reputation as a quarterback guru, the Cowboys' signal-callers, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Trey Lance, have combined for a disappointing 43.3 Total QBR.
The Cowboys have struggled with their offense, particularly in converting third-down opportunities and making the most of red zone trips.
Additionally, their performance in the ground game has been lacking, averaging only 83.7 rushing yards per game and scoring just three touchdowns. These metrics currently rank second lowest in the league.
While the challenges are evident, McCarthy remains steadfast in his approach despite his team sitting at 3-6 and currently on a four game losing streak.
"I believe in the process," McCarthy told ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. "I know a lot's made of scheme and so forth. Your system of football has to fit your players. You've got to give these guys the opportunity. And every team's built a little differently -- what year you're in, where your players are. This is not a 'We need to go change [situation].' We need to be better at the things we're committed to."
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer echoes McCarthy's sentiment, emphasizing the importance of staying the course.
"We can play more consistently," Schottenheimer said. "There have been good moments, but too many bad ones. However, this group will never make excuses and will continue to work hard."
McCarthy concluded by reiterating the need for consistency and player empowerment.
"We need to make sure we're giving the players what they need and putting them in positions to succeed," he said. "By focusing on execution and staying committed to the process, we can turn things around."
Dallas will host the AFC South leading Houston Texans for Week 11 on Monday Night Football, where McCarthy and his team will look to avoid a five-game losing streak, something the Cowboys haven't experienced since 2015.
