Cowboys OL left a lot to be desired after Week 3 loss to the Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys front office knew that the offensive line would be a work in progress. The Cowboys currently start two rookies, Tyler Guyton at left tackle and Cooper Beebe at center.
However, the leash for learning the position in the NFL is short, even for those who have been in the league for longer than a year.
The Cowboys suffered their second straight loss of the season on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens came to Dallas.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys top 3 plays of the week vs. Baltimore Ravens
Many things have already been said about what went wrong in the Cowboys' loss, but one subject may not be getting the proper discussion.
The offensive line didn't have their best day at the office against the Ravens. The Baltimore defense got to quarterback Dak Prescott for three sacks.
Beebe and Guyton posted grades of 66 and 65 per Pro Football Focus (PFF) in pass blocking, while veteran Terence Steele posted an abysmal 53.
The rookie duo was credited with giving up one sack a piece, while the three names mentioned above each were credited with two pressures. Steele and Guyton are currently ranked just outside the top 40 tackles in the league.
In order for the Cowboys to succeed, pass blocking has to get better.
