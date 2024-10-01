Cowboys OL ranks as one of NFL's best in key area, per Next Gen stats
The Dallas Cowboys may struggle to run the ball, create separation with their wide receivers, or stop the run, but at least they excel at protecting their star quarterback.
According to Next Gen Stats, Dak Prescott has had an average of 2.4 seconds to throw the ball prior to the pocket collapsing.
Which is good enough for third-best in the NFL. He's been pressured just 18.4 percent of the time which is the second-lowest rate of his career.
It seems like the Cowboys' offensive line has taken much of the blame for the team's recent struggles; however, the stats show they've more than held their own in the passing game.
The run game is a different story, with the Cowboys averaging a league-low 75.3 yards per game and just 3.5 yards per carry, tied for the second-worst in the NFL.
However, the offensive line shouldn't shoulder the blame here, as the lack of talent in the Dallas backfield plays a significant role in these struggles.
