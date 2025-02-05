Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a new, run-first era with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and their new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams, is perfectly suited to help.
This could raise some concerns among Cowboys fans who remember the lack of creativity in the team's offense last season with Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator.
However, it’s important to note that Schottenheimer wasn’t calling the plays at that time. Now, as the one calling the shots, he’s eager to add more creativity to the offensive scheme.
In an interview by Patrik Walker for the Dallas Cowboys, Schottenheimer explained how his offense will differ from previous years.
"I go back to my days with Pete [Carroll]," said Schottenheimer. "I think if you go back and you look at some of the things we did in Seattle, obviously, the starting point for me would be things that our players do well. You're always going to start with that.
"If your system's not flexible enough to do what your players do well then you're probably in the wrong business."
Schottenheimer emphasizing the importance of tailoring the system to the players’ strengths, rather than forcing a scheme that doesn’t suit them should be music to Dak Prescott's ears.
Schottenheimer went into further detail on how the offense will be different, "I'm a big believer in cut-splits," he furthered, candidly publicizing more detail. "I'm a big believer in shifts and motions to distort things."
Schottenheimer’s commitment to using creative movements and adjustments should help to keep defenses on their toes, making it harder for them to anticipate plays. This will be perhaps the most notable change as fans begged for the Cowboys to use more motion similarly to the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.
Schottenheimer also emphasized, "We're going to do a great job of marrying our runs and our passes and make those look the same."
"I'm proud to say at two different times in my career as a coordinator, we led the league in rushing, and they go hand in hand. The running game and the action pass game go hand in hand."
Here, Schottenheimer highlights his successful history of blending the run and pass game together, which should not only helps in keeping defenses balanced but also strengthens both aspects of the offense and puts Prescott in the best position to succeed.
"I would say there's [also] a tempo element that we're excited to mix in that our players have all shown an affinity for," said Schottenheimer before going into further detail. "Let me expand on that a little bit. Why do players like tempo? Well, they like tempo because it allows them to play free."
Schottenheimer recognizes the value of tempo in keeping the defense on its heels and allowing players to react more instinctively, leading to a more fluid and dynamic offense. The Cowboys rarely had a high-tempo offense under McCarthy, unless they were trailing by a significant margin or in two-minute drills.
Dallas Cowboys fans should be thrilled with Schottenheimer's comments, as they position the Cowboys' offense—particularly Dak Prescott—for greater success.
Prescott excels in play-action, and the added creativity to both the run and pass game should help eliminate the stagnation that plagued the offense in the past. Now, the Cowboys just need to find the right players to fit into their new, dynamic offensive system.
