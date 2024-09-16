Cowboys open as home underdogs to winless Ravens after Week 2 letdown
The Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back in Week 3 after suffering a miserable loss over the weekend.
Dallas was not competitive and the defense failed to show up as the team fell to the New Orleans Saints, and they will have another difficult test in less than a week.
The Cowboys will once again be at home as the welcome reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to AT&T Stadium.
After the Week 2 letdown, the Cowboys enter Week 3 as home underdogs, despite the Ravens sitting at 0-2 to start the year.
ESPN BET lists the team as a one-point dog, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.
The Cowboys moneyline sits at -105 which means you would win $100 with a $105 wager.
The Cowboys and Ravens will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.
