Dallas Cowboys Open NFL Season At Bucs; Host Raiders On Thanksgiving?

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we already know the Dallas Cowboys have a couple of high-profile meetings

FRISCO - The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT, but the network partners involved are allowed a Week 1 "early release'' - and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys have an early high-profile meeting. ... and a fun Thanksgiving session, too, if multiple reports are accurate.

The Cowboys will help the league to kick off its season on Thursday, Sept. 9 - the NFL opening game - at the defending champion Bucs.

It was speculated that this might happen because the returning Dak Prescott would help make the game competitive against Tom Brady and the defending champ Bucs.

That one is official. (Read more here.)

Additionally, multiple reports have Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders coming to Dallas for Thanksgiving.

That one sounds fun.

So ... “Buzz”? Sure. Of course, a lot of Cowboys games are about "buzz,'' as you can see by the opponents (without soon-to-be-announced dates and times, of course) ...

Cowboys Home Games 2021

- New York Giants

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Football Team

- Atlanta Falcons

- Carolina Panthers

- Denver Broncos

- Las Vegas Raiders (reportedly on Thanksgiving)

- Arizona Cardinals

Cowboys Away Games 2021

- New York Giants

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Football Team

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Minnesota Vikings

- New Orleans Saints

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- New England Patriots

If you care to put weight on last year's results? The Cowboys' opponents went 122-148-2 during the 2020 NFL season. If you care to put money on this year's results? The Cowboys currently have the 13th-best odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl in 2021 at +2800.

And it all starts in Tampa. ... and continues to Thanksgiving and beyond.

READ MORE: Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys Named World's Most Valuable Franchise