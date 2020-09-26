SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Opponent On Falcons Tests Positive For COVID

Matt Galatzan

FRISCO - Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell played 81 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, and six days later, the rookie tested positive for COVID-19. 

With such a short time span in between contact, many were concerned about possible contact tracing with the Cowboys, but per multiple reports, all Dallas personnel have tested negative for the virus as of Saturday afternoon. 

Just 24 hours ahead of their matchup with the high-flying Seattle Seahawks, Dallas could ill-afford another setback with their roster, with multiple players, including starting defensive backs Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie, as well as offensive linemen La'el Collins and Tyron Smith, among others, already present on the injury report and/or the IR list heading into the weekend. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Move Starting CB To IR, Promote Tyron Insurance

Obviously, it was a delicate situation for Dallas, but thanks to the universal negative tests that span throughout the roster and coaching staff, it seems the Cowboys have dodged a bullet. 

Reports say Terrell's Friday morning test was flagged, and the team went into contact-tracing protocols on Saturday. 

Terrell did go through workouts with the Falcons on Friday, however, was absent for Saturday workouts. And per a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, all Falcons personnel were retested prior to the Saturday practice, with those results expected to be revealed on Sunday morning. 

The NFL does not require teams to disclose positive test results for the COVID-19 virus, or if the player has been involved in a situation where contact tracing could be relevant. 

Terrell had five total tackles and two pass deflections against the Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas' 40-29 victory.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Move Starting CB To IR, Promote Tyron Insurance

In Two Telling Roster Shuffles, The Dallas Cowboys Move A Starting CB To IR And Promote Tyron Smith Insurance

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Ex Cowboys QB Romo Exchanges Zingers With Colbert

WATCH: Ex Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo Is 'No Staubach' And 'No Johnny Carson' As he Exchanges Zingers With Stephen Colbert

Mike Fisher

Ex Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Seeks NFL Job

Ex Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Wade Phillips - Presently Consulting High Schools and Watching 'Sunday Ticket' - Seeks NFL Job

Mike Fisher

'Disgusting': Dak & Cowboys React To Breonna Taylor Ruling

'Disgusting': QB Dak Prescott Leads Dallas Cowboys In Reacting To Breonna Taylor Ruling

Mike Fisher

by

Stovepipe01

Whitt's End: Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Garrett Beat

Whitt's End: How New Dallas Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Predecessor Garrett Beat, Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Cowboys Rookie Review: The Dak & CeeDee Connection

The biggest catch of the day for CeeDee Lamb in Week 2 eventually led to a Dallas Cowboys score, and a win - We analyze the play, and the connection with Dak Prescott

Matthew Postins

Cowboys at Seahawks Injury Update: Final Status Of Diggs, Tank & Tyron

A Dallas Cowboys Final NFL Injury Update Before Seattle Trip: The Status Of Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence & Tyron Smith

Mike Fisher

Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys upset Seahawks in Seattle?

The underdog Dallas Cowboys stand a chance in Week 3 in Seattle if they win the possession and turnover battles

BriAmaranthus

NFL Fantasy Points Galore: Analyzing Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Two of the NFL's top quarterbacks in Russell WIlson and Dak Prescott Likely Means ... Fantasy Points Galore: in Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys McCarthy Explains Why ‘I Don’t Believe In Gambling’

'Aggressive' Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Explains Why ‘I Don’t Believe In Gambling’

Mike Fisher