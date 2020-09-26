SI.com
Cowboys Opponent On Falcons Tests Positive For COVID

Matt Galatzan

FRISCO - Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell played 81 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, and six days later, the rookie tested positive for COVID-19. 

With such a short time span in between contact, many were concerned about possible contact tracing with the Cowboys, but per multiple reports, all Dallas personnel have tested negative for the virus as of Saturday afternoon. 

Just 24 hours ahead of their matchup with the high-flying Seattle Seahawks, Dallas could ill-afford another setback with their roster, with multiple players, including starting defensive backs Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie, as well as offensive linemen La'el Collins and Tyron Smith, among others, already present on the injury report and/or the IR list heading into the weekend. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Move Starting CB To IR, Promote Tyron Insurance

Obviously, it was a delicate situation for Dallas, but thanks to the universal negative tests that span throughout the roster and coaching staff, it seems the Cowboys have dodged a bullet. 

Reports say Terrell's Friday morning test was flagged, and the team went into contact-tracing protocols on Saturday. 

Terrell did go through workouts with the Falcons on Friday, however, was absent for Saturday workouts. And per a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, all Falcons personnel were retested prior to the Saturday practice, with those results expected to be revealed on Sunday morning. 

The NFL does not require teams to disclose positive test results for the COVID-19 virus, or if the player has been involved in a situation where contact tracing could be relevant. 

Terrell had five total tackles and two pass deflections against the Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas' 40-39 victory.

