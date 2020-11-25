SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Cowboys Opponent WFT: Two Standouts Return, Kicking Issue Lingers

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - While the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a problem serious enough to cause their Tuesday workout to be cancelled, the Washington Football Team was back on the practice fields Tuesday in Ashburn on a sun-splashed Tuesday as they prepared to take off for a Thanksgiving afternoon meeting in DFW.

The WFT will hold a walk-through before leaving mid-afternoon Wednesday as they get set a game against the Cowboys that just might ultimately define their season.

Win and the WFT is in first place at 4-7 and enjoying 10 days off to prepare for the undefeated Steelers and a chance to shock the world.

Lose and they're 3-8 - but perhaps more importantly, they lose your head-to-head edge over the Cowboys ... and the WFT would also be 2-3 in the NFC East.

While the Cowboys are dealing with an awful situation in their building and in their football family, Washington actually got some good news in terms of preparation for the game.

Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin were back at practice after being listed as "DNP" in Monday's projected status were back on the field at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

READ MORE: Cowboys Ex Woodson a HOF Semifinalist

READ MORE: Potential Potential Tragedy Strikes the Cowboys

The official list looks like this for Washington:

DNP: PK Dustin Hopkins (groin)

Limited: WR Terry McLaurin (ankle); DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) and OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle).

Full: RB Antonio Gibson, CB Danny Johnson, WR Dontrelle Inman, LB Jared Norris.

McLaurin being limited is still something to watch, but WFT is allowed a huge sigh of relief that he was at least out there along with Gibson.

At some point, Hopkins will either get healthy, or, we might strongly speculate, get released.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will engage in a full session at The Star in Frisco on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. before Thursday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Ex Woodson a Hall of Fame Semifinalist

Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson is one of 25 former NFL stars on Hall of Fame's Semifinal list

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys Cancel Work As Assistant Coach Markus Paul Is In Serious Condition

Dallas Cowboys Cancel Work As Assistant Coach Markus Paul Is In Serious Condition

Mike Fisher

BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice

Cowboys cancel practice for undisclosed medical emergency

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Borrow From Prop-Comic Gallagher And Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons

The Dallas Cowboys Borrow A Page From Prop-Comic Gallagher And Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: From Inside Their Bubble To TV

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Ready For Their TV Close-Ups - And Just Like The Football Team, They're Doing It From Inside Their Bubble, Too

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys Ex Garrett On Coaching Hot Seat With Giants?

Is Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett On The Coaching Hot Seat With ‘Haughty’ New York Giants Boss Joe Judge?

Mike Fisher

The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Cowboys 31-28 Win Over Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys finally got back into the win column on Sunday, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 at U.S. Bank Stadium - Here, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Matt Galatzan

Playoffs? Cowboys Have Easiest NFC East Path

NFL Playoffs? Incredibly, the Dallas Cowboys Suddenly Have The Easiest Path To The Postseason in the NFC East

Mike Fisher

WATCH: CeeDee Lamb Ranks His Dallas Cowboys Catch Vs. Vikings

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb Makes A Ridiculous TD Catch At The Vikings - And Later, Offers Commentary On It

Mike Fisher

'Hit Man': Are Cowboys Unleashing A ‘Stud’ on Defense?

Locked on Cowboys: Dallas Unleashes ‘Stud’ on Defense In Win At Minnesota - 31-28 Victory in Review

Mike Fisher