Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Punishment for His 'Blind Referee' Halloween Costume?

FRISCO - This concept - however remote the possibility - is why long ago somebody decided that "NFL'' really stands for "No-Fun League.''

The idea of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being punished after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral is ridiculous on every level. To wit, the three levels that jump out ...

1) It is against the rules to "post negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media.” But Jones didn't post the photo of his costume; a member of his family did.

2) It is also against the rules to say something "accusatory'' about the refs. But Jones said nothing at all in that area.

This is why coaches usually decline to comment in press conferences about the refs; it's literally against the rules.

But again ... Jones said nothing and in terms of "posting content,'' did nothing.

3) IT WAS A JOKE. CowboysSI.com asked Jones about the costume on Halloween weekend after the blowout of the Bears. "Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything!'' Jones told us. "And I used it on some people, too!''

In our review of public opinion on Jones' gag, fans seemed to have appreciated the sense of humor of an 80-year-old billionaire essentially playing a G-rated private prank on fellow NFL figures.

Jones did himself joke that he might be right on the edge of offending the refs, again, a silly notion - as they surely laughed at the sight themselves.

If Jones gets fined, so be it; he can afford it. But in an NFL that often looks foolish by taking itself too seriously, a few laughs ought to be welcomed. And good-time Jerry Jones ought to be celebrated for his constant ability to provide that.

