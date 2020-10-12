Cowboys’ Jerry: ‘We’re All Heartbroken For Dak’

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys registered a 37-34 victory Sunday over the New York Giants, a decision marred by the ankle injury sustained by Dak Prescott that will require season-ending surgery.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement to the DFW media:

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players, and Cowboys supporters everywhere.

“I know this young man very well.

“I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with, and overcome in his young life.

“And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

“He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.

“And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Dak Prescott, according to the Cowboys, officially sustained a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation. According to the team, he was treated at what we assume is an Arlington hospital with a sterile dressing. He’ll undergo surgery on Sunday night “to wash the wound and fix the fracture “

Prescott was replaced in the game by backup QB Andy Dalton, who helped guide Dallas to the last-second victory over the winless Giants.