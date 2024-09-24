Despite overall struggles, Cowboys OL is doing one thing right
Coming into the season, the Dallas Cowboys knew their offensive line was going to be vastly different than a year ago. With two starters leaving — Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz — Dallas was set to turn to two rookies.
Tyler Guyton has taken over at left tackle with Cooper Beebe manning the middle as the center.
Through three games, the team has had more than its share of issues but the re-made offensive line has been one of the few bright spots.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Beebe has been praised as one of the top centers in the league in pass protection but he’s not alone. According to The 33rd Team, Dallas is a top five team in preventing quarterback pressure.
As good as they’ve been in pass blocking, they haven’t been excelling at opening holes in the ground game. That’s still only played a small part in their issues on the ground, since the running backs have done nothing to help.
At 1-2, the Cowboys have a lot to fix. But the good news is that they seem to be once again building a competent offensive line.
