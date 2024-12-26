Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Even after being eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) demonstrated their commitment to finishing the season on a high note by first defeating the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas will face a more formidable challenge in their next matchup against the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)
The Eagles previously defeated Dallas 34-6 in Week 10 and recently suffered a 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, which officially eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Dallas will aim to play spoiler against Philadelphia, who may be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a concussion in the first quarter against Washington. Despite their loss on Sunday, Philadelphia remains in contention for the NFC's top seed.
Should Hurts be sidelined for Week 17, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who filled in last Sunday, went 14 of 24 for 143 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception, would be in line to start.
Let's explore the Cowboys' three strategies to hinder the Eagles' season, as they aim to avoid being swept by their arch-rival for the first time since 2011.
Another solid performance from Cooper Rush
While a franchise quarterback is the foundation, a team's success can be derailed by injuries. A quality backup is essential to mitigate that risk and maintain a competitive edge.
Quarterback Cooper Rush continues to solidify his role in Dallas when being called upon. His recent string of impressive performances has been a key factor in the Cowboys' recent wins.
In his eighth season as a former undrafted free agent (UDFA), he has shown impressive poise and efficiency, guiding the Cowboys to victories in four of their last five games.
Dallas has scored 26 or more points in each of those contests, including surprising wins against the Commanders on the road and recently, the playoff-contending Buccaneers at home. Rush concluded the most recent game against Tampa with 292 passing yards and one touchdown.
Rush's ability to make timely throws and avoid turnovers has also been a factor to the Cowboys' recent victories.
Since taking over for the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring), who was sidelined for the season following Week 9, Rush has thrown for 1,530 yards, 10 touchdowns, and has recorded only 2 interceptions. His ball security through the air is particularly evident, as he has thrown just one interception in the last five games.
If the veteran can continue this level of play, it will certainly give Dallas a chance at a road upset in the city of Brotherly Love.
11 men. 1 mission. Stop Saquon Barkley
The Cowboys last faced running back Saquon Barkley in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas successfully limited the Pro Bowl running back to 66 yards on 14 carries, a notable bright spot in an otherwise forgettable game.
Since then, Barkley has surged to the top of the league, leading in rushing yards (1,838) and carries (314) while ranking third in rushing touchdowns (13).
The former first-round pick from 2018 has not only positioned himself as a contender for the MVP award but also is 268 yards away from breaking Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Due to Hurts' possible absence, the Eagles may need to rely more on Barkley until the franchise passer is cleared to play.
Dallas, which ranks 27th in the league against the run, allowing an average of 135.9 yards per game, will face a significant challenge against the Eagles, who boast the top rushing offense, averaging 187.9 yards per game. This is due in large part to their exceptional all-world running back, despite some recent improvements in the Cowboys' defense.
Defensive fury
Speaking of the defense, let's discuss how this unit has really improved over the second half of the season.
Don't believe me? Let the numbers speak for themselves. Since linebacker Micah Parsons returned from injury in Week 10, the Dallas defense leads the NFL in both takeaways (15) and sacks (28).
The Cowboys are undefeated in games where their defense records 4 or more sacks, boasting a perfect 5-0 record.
Dallas' defense, which allowed an average of 34.4 points per game during a five-game losing streak from Weeks 6 to 11, has improved significantly since then. Under first year defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, the unit has tightened up, allowing 26 points per game to go along the increased sacks and takeaways.
The Eagles' offensive plans could be greatly affected if they have to start Kenny Pickett instead of Jalen Hurts. The less mobile Pickett would have to contend with a highly effective Cowboys defense that has demonstrated a relentless pass rush and an ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks over the past five games while dealing with numerous injuries, including the recent loss of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
